Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 380,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,872 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Insteel Industries were worth $10,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IIIN. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insteel Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Insteel Industries

In other news, VP James F. Petelle sold 3,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $100,225.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,558.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Insteel Industries Stock Performance

Insteel Industries Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIN opened at $28.76 on Friday. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $47.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.38 million, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Insteel Industries’s payout ratio is currently 2.08%.

About Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing and marketing steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its offers PC strand, welded wire reinforcement. and engineering services. The company was founded by Howard Osler Woltz, Jr. in 1953 and is headquartered in Mount Airy, NC.

