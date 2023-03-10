International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Hits New 1-Year High at $28.24

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.24 and last traded at $25.84, with a volume of 136090 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.69.
Separately, JMP Securities raised their target price on International Money Express from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.
The stock has a market cap of $968.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.
