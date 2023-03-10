International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Hits New 1-Year High at $28.24

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.24 and last traded at $25.84, with a volume of 136090 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.69.

Separately, JMP Securities raised their target price on International Money Express from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

The stock has a market cap of $968.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,454,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 429.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,124,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

