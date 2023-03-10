Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$13.91 and last traded at C$14.01. 112,070 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 321,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.49.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$15.50 to C$15.75 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$15.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities downgraded Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$15.75 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$15.91.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.58.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.74%.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Leslie sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.83, for a total transaction of C$89,810.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,826 shares in the company, valued at C$985,677.58. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

