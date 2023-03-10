Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 476,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,530 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $10,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 93,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 9,407 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 177,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 164.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 20,276 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 108,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,563,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,136,000 after purchasing an additional 28,658 shares during the period.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VRP opened at $23.05 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $21.53 and a 1-year high of $24.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.65.

