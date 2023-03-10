iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 235.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,706 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $10,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICVT. Summit X LLC grew its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 62.0% in the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 882.1% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 113.2% in the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 9,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,555,000. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 112,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the period.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of ICVT stock opened at $72.29 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.43 and a fifty-two week high of $58.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.59.

