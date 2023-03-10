iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 235.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,706 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $10,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 167.1% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 59,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 37,139 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 61,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $4,650,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock opened at $72.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.59. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.43 and a fifty-two week high of $58.18.

