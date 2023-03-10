iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,139 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $9,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 102.8% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $76,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of IMCG stock opened at $56.78 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.44 and a fifty-two week high of $66.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.40.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.