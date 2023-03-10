iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Stock Position Boosted by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $11,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $176.00 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $157.57 and a twelve month high of $213.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $178.83 and a 200-day moving average of $175.98.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

