Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 379,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,417 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $9,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the third quarter valued at $37,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 242.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at $93,000. 95.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Kohl’s from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Kohl’s from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kohl’s from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Kohl’s from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Kohl’s Stock Down 3.0 %

KSS stock opened at $26.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Kohl’s Co. has a 1-year low of $23.38 and a 1-year high of $63.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.31, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.68.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($3.54). Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -444.43%.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

