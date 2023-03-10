Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Position Increased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,455,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,268 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.16% of Korn Ferry worth $396,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 475.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 156.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KFY stock opened at $56.58 on Friday. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $46.47 and a 1 year high of $69.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.78 and its 200-day moving average is $54.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $686.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 27th. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 9.88%.

Several analysts have weighed in on KFY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. William Blair downgraded Korn Ferry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Korn Ferry from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Korn Ferry presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

