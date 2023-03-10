Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF – Get Rating) dropped 7.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$33.71 and last traded at C$34.24. Approximately 257,628 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 305,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$36.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$33.70.

Get Labrador Iron Ore Royalty alerts:

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Trading Down 1.5 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$37.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$32.95. The stock has a market cap of C$2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.31.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Cuts Dividend

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s payout ratio is presently 74.70%.

(Get Rating)

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. The company's primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.