Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Insider Etienne Montagut Sells 14,179 Shares

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) insider Etienne Montagut sold 14,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $1,028,828.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,590,262. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Lantheus Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH opened at $73.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.21 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.25. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.46 and a 52-week high of $87.47.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $263.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.61 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 3.00%. Sell-side analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Lantheus

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Lantheus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 82.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lantheus during the third quarter worth $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lantheus during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Lantheus during the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Lantheus during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

See Also

