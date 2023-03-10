Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,361 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FFIC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Flushing Financial by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 48,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 8,578 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Flushing Financial by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 5,934 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Flushing Financial by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,480,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,449,000 after acquiring an additional 92,800 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Flushing Financial by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Flushing Financial by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,330,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,077,000 after acquiring an additional 56,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Flushing Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th.

Insider Activity

Flushing Financial Price Performance

In other news, EVP Francis W. Korzekwinski sold 7,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $139,080.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,231.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FFIC stock opened at $17.19 on Friday. Flushing Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $17.13 and a 12-month high of $23.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.57 and a 200-day moving average of $20.05.

Flushing Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.34%.

Flushing Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loans, U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.