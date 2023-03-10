Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Stock Holdings Decreased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,855 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LGND. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 155.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LGND. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

In other news, Director John L. Higgins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $618,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 422,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,170,020.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $72.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.40, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $57.77 and a 52-week high of $121.66.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $50.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

