Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 456,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,503 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LYG. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 157.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 56,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 34,752 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 286,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 14,180 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 432.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 130,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 105,995 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 202,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 13,597 shares during the period. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LYG shares. Barclays raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.70) to GBX 60 ($0.72) in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.66) to GBX 58 ($0.70) in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.70) to GBX 61 ($0.73) in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.75.

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $2.40 on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $40.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.076 per share. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.92%.

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, Insurance and Wealth, and Other. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal, and small business customers.

