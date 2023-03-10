M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,999 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,534 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 176.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 174,867 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after buying an additional 111,668 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,734,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 60.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 51,275 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in M.D.C. by 217.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in M.D.C. during the 3rd quarter worth $278,000. 82.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on M.D.C. from $30.50 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, M.D.C. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Shares of MDC opened at $36.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 8.58 and a quick ratio of 2.84. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.04 and a 12-month high of $43.88.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.45). M.D.C. had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is currently 26.08%.

In related news, Director David E. Blackford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $115,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other M.D.C. news, Director David E. Blackford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $115,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Blackford sold 4,500 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $165,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,925.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,849 shares of company stock worth $582,299. 23.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

M.DC Holdings, Inc engages in proving homebuilding and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, and East. The West segment includes operations in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, and Washington. The Mountain segment refers to the operations in Colorado, Idaho, and Utah.

