Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 10,991 Shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,167 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,991 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Veradigm were worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Veradigm by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 181,307 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Veradigm by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Veradigm by 1.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 165,449 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Veradigm by 578.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veradigm by 10.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,486 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Tejal Vakharia sold 8,642 shares of Veradigm stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $159,185.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 222,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,100,365.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Veradigm stock opened at $14.19 on Friday. Veradigm Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.59 and a 1 year high of $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.93.

MDRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Veradigm from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised Veradigm from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. SVB Securities cut their price target on Veradigm from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Veradigm from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Argus raised Veradigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veradigm currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

Veradigm, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segments. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

