Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 148 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,548 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 478,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,051,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 94,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,491,000 after acquiring an additional 40,748 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 76,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,074,000 after acquiring an additional 5,215 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,066,000. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $91.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $76.79 and a 52-week high of $97.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.18. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.435 dividend. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is 35.59%.

Several brokerages recently commented on DOX. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Amdocs to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amdocs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.75.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

