Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 25,641 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 168,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,641 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in PubMatic were worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PUBM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,971,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in PubMatic by 471.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,966,000 after acquiring an additional 621,258 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PubMatic by 260.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 487,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,100,000 after acquiring an additional 351,918 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in PubMatic by 462.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 412,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,778,000 after acquiring an additional 339,233 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PubMatic by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,682,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,076,000 after acquiring an additional 325,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PUBM opened at $13.21 on Friday. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.19 and a 1 year high of $28.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.91. The firm has a market cap of $694.40 million, a P/E ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PUBM shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of PubMatic from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of PubMatic to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of PubMatic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.14.

In related news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 2,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $30,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $413,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,447.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 2,345 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $30,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,628 shares of company stock valued at $778,622 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

