Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 36,861 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 86.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,861 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FITB. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 324.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 226.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3,012.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $37,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,218.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $31.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.65. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.92 and a 1 year high of $48.03. The company has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 39.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FITB. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.10.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.