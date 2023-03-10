Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 421,791 Shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) by 257.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 585,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 421,791 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Gerdau by 19.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gerdau by 14.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Gerdau by 172.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Gerdau by 14.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 33,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Gerdau by 1.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 329,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.75% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
GGB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gerdau from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.
Gerdau Stock Down 4.7 %
Gerdau Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a $0.0788 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.87%.
Gerdau Company Profile
Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gerdau (GGB)
- Fossil Group: Should You Bet On Consumer Discretionary In 2023?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Moves Higher After Strong Results
- Monthly Realty Income is About to Get Bigger
- 3 Large Cap Dividend Challengers for Millennial Investors
- Sea Ltd Is On The Verge Of A 100% Rally, Should You Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.