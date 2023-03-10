Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 74,071 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 480.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 89,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,071 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Equitable by 192.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,734,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,288 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Equitable by 5.7% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Equitable by 46.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 450,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,871,000 after acquiring an additional 143,500 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equitable by 93.7% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 38,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 18,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Equitable by 13.4% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,393,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,765,000 after acquiring an additional 517,783 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equitable Stock Down 6.1 %

EQH opened at $28.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.44. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.61 and a twelve month high of $33.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.06.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 18.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equitable from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Equitable in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segment: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment includes annuity products, which primarily meet the needs of individuals saving for retirement or seeking retirement income.

