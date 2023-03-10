Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,994 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,036 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $504,139.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,815.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 3.4 %

NYSE:FCX opened at $39.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.53. The stock has a market cap of $56.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 2.02. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

