Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 87,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,163 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 160.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 52,755 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phreesia

In other Phreesia news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 7,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total value of $234,939.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,448,284.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Phreesia news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 7,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total value of $234,939.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,448,284.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 3,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $106,949.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 103,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,367.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,606 shares of company stock valued at $2,443,241 in the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phreesia Stock Performance

NYSE PHR opened at $34.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.79. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.94. Phreesia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.19 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.16 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 50.32% and a negative net margin of 70.36%. Sell-side analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PHR shares. Citigroup raised Phreesia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Phreesia from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Phreesia to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Phreesia from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Phreesia from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phreesia currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.07.

Phreesia Profile

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

