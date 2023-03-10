Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in AON were worth $2,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its holdings in shares of AON by 8,264.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,765,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719,990 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in AON by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,515,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,439,000 after acquiring an additional 51,597 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in AON by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,734,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,744,000 after acquiring an additional 260,537 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in AON by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,156,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,950,000 after acquiring an additional 126,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in AON by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,124,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,381,000 after acquiring an additional 36,970 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

AON Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of AON stock opened at $296.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $311.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. The stock has a market cap of $60.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.89. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $246.21 and a twelve month high of $341.98.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 1,165.31%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of AON from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AON from $339.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.80.

Insider Activity at AON

In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total value of $196,428.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,535,423.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AON news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total transaction of $311,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at $378,893.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total transaction of $196,428.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares in the company, valued at $63,535,423.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,389 shares of company stock worth $22,664,130. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

AON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.