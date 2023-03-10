Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 955,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,817 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $2,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in iQIYI in the 3rd quarter worth $7,409,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in iQIYI by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,965,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731,725 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in iQIYI by 254.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,345,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401,100 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in iQIYI in the 2nd quarter worth $7,980,000. Finally, TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd purchased a new stake in iQIYI in the 2nd quarter worth $5,040,000. 31.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IQ stock opened at $7.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -359.50 and a beta of 0.52. iQIYI, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $7.99.

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that iQIYI, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.70 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2.80 to $5.10 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of iQIYI from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Nomura lowered their target price on shares of iQIYI from $3.90 to $2.60 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of iQIYI from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, iQIYI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.33.

iQIYI, Inc provides online entertainment services. It attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, online games, live broadcasting, IP licensing, talent agency and online literature.

