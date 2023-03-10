Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 85,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 8.9% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter worth about $2,033,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 129.6% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 367,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,705,000 after purchasing an additional 207,402 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter worth about $3,575,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 273.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 101,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 74,058 shares during the period. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Insider Activity at Unity Software

In related news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $25,527.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 432,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,868,221.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $25,527.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 432,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,868,221.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 3,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $117,720.03. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 677,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,513,434.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,422 shares of company stock valued at $1,346,973 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NYSE U opened at $27.88 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.22 and a fifty-two week high of $109.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on U. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Unity Software to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.79.

About Unity Software

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.