Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 15,123 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,715 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,123 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 149.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,104,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857,962 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 16.4% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,915,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $914,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087,942 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth about $55,646,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 13.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,278,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,786 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth about $37,030,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

BK opened at $48.00 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $53.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.11.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BK. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.19.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.