Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 22,272 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 97,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,272 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNO. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 10.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,527,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $613,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,443 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,840.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,335,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,078 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,868,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,196,000 after acquiring an additional 891,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,854,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,563,000 after acquiring an additional 773,547 shares in the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on VNO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Vornado Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $17.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.00 and its 200-day moving average is $23.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.03. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $17.83 and a 52 week high of $47.26.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $446.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.88 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 19.25%. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Vornado Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -70.42%.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of office, retail, merchandise mart properties, and other real estate and related investments. It operates through the New York and Other segments. The company was founded by Steven Roth on March 29, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.