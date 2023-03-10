Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 2,295 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in AON were worth $2,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AON. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AON by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 134.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AON by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of AON by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of AON by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of AON opened at $296.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Aon plc has a one year low of $246.21 and a one year high of $341.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $311.58 and a 200 day moving average of $296.65.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.22. AON had a return on equity of 1,165.31% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. AON’s payout ratio is 18.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AON. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on AON from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AON in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total value of $196,428.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,571 shares in the company, valued at $63,535,423.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total value of $311,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at $378,893.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total value of $196,428.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares in the company, valued at $63,535,423.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,389 shares of company stock worth $22,664,130 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

AON Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

