Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 44 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $2,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RE. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 248.1% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 581.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $408.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.00.

Everest Re Group Stock Down 3.7 %

Everest Re Group stock opened at $368.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $244.57 and a 12-month high of $394.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $361.69 and its 200 day moving average is $320.83. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.60.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $12.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.29 by $2.92. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.12 EPS. Everest Re Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 46.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everest Re Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 43.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Everest Re Group news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.10, for a total transaction of $746,793.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,727.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Everest Re Group

(Get Rating)

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.