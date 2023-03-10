Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 8,844 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,234 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,844 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 921 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 16,397 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 5,577 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,425 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STX shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.58.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 36,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total transaction of $2,544,974.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $63.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.32. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $47.47 and a one year high of $94.72. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 53.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 1,031.05% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.64%.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

