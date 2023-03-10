Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys New Shares in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 44,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xometry during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Xometry during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Xometry during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Xometry during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Xometry during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XMTR opened at $18.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 6.30. Xometry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.02 and a 52 week high of $64.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.30 million, a P/E ratio of -11.22 and a beta of -0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.32 and its 200 day moving average is $42.59.

Xometry ( NASDAQ:XMTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.30). Xometry had a negative return on equity of 17.30% and a negative net margin of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Xometry from $28.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Xometry from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Xometry from $55.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Xometry from $57.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Xometry from $45.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

In other Xometry news, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 20,000 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $703,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,582 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,207.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO James M. Rallo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total transaction of $342,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at $649,358.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $703,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,582 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,207.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,737 shares of company stock worth $1,862,923 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 30.21% of the company’s stock.

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

