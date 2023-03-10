Macquarie Group Ltd. Cuts Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,169 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $2,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 566.9% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 927 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. 72.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFG has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lowered National Fuel Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Scotiabank lowered National Fuel Gas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

National Fuel Gas Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE NFG opened at $56.93 on Friday. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $56.21 and a 1 year high of $75.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.52.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.19. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $658.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, storage, and distribution of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment seeks to discover and produce raw materials.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.