Macquarie Group Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,043 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $2,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sanmina by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,977,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $282,048,000 after buying an additional 40,223 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Sanmina by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,558,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $103,400,000 after buying an additional 67,685 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 216.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 810,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,002,000 after acquiring an additional 553,822 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 745,014 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,344,000 after acquiring an additional 69,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,593 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,115,000 after acquiring an additional 21,156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SANM opened at $59.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.45 and a 200 day moving average of $57.33. Sanmina Co. has a 52 week low of $36.35 and a 52 week high of $69.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.17.

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.26. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CFO Kurt Adzema sold 15,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $949,046.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,251,216.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Sanmina news, CFO Kurt Adzema sold 15,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $949,046.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,251,216.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 8,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $562,624.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,371 shares of company stock worth $2,107,072 in the last three months. 3.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Sanmina to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Sanmina to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th.

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

