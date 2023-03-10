Macquarie Group Ltd. Cuts Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,473 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in New York Times were worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of New York Times by 34,889.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,518,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,066,000 after buying an additional 4,505,595 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of New York Times in the second quarter valued at $86,351,000. Stockbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of New York Times by 61.5% in the first quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 6,490,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,547,000 after buying an additional 2,470,866 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of New York Times by 31.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,741,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,201,000 after buying an additional 1,389,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of New York Times by 242.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 930,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,975,000 after buying an additional 659,430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on New York Times from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet raised New York Times from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays raised New York Times from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.08.

In other New York Times news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 29,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $1,191,807.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,988,130.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other New York Times news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 29,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $1,191,807.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,988,130.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Roland A. Caputo sold 12,500 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $493,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,853 shares in the company, valued at $2,478,922.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYT opened at $36.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.48. The New York Times Company has a 52 week low of $27.58 and a 52 week high of $47.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.

New York Times declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It offers news products and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm also manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

