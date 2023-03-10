Macquarie Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,151 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,060 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $2,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Associated Banc by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Associated Banc by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Associated Banc during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Associated Banc during the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Associated Banc by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Associated Banc news, Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $116,993.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,140.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John B. Williams sold 1,840 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $44,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,945.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,889 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $116,993.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,140.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Associated Banc Price Performance

ASB opened at $20.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.01. Associated Banc-Corp has a twelve month low of $17.45 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $452.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.92 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 9.70%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.74%.

Associated Banc Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. is a holding company, which engages in banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

