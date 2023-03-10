Macquarie Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $2,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 827,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,625,000 after buying an additional 164,060 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,864,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,705,000 after buying an additional 8,407 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 304.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 232,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,366,000 after buying an additional 175,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2,465.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 205,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,492,000 after purchasing an additional 197,293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Penske Automotive Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PAG opened at $145.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $155.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.46. The company has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.23.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 33.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 15.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PAG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc is an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.