Macquarie Group Ltd. Decreases Holdings in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in AnaptysBio were worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in AnaptysBio by 44.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 45,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 0.9% in the third quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 81,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 4.9% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 23,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the second quarter worth about $34,000.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANAB. Raymond James downgraded shares of AnaptysBio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AnaptysBio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.83.

AnaptysBio Trading Down 2.7 %

AnaptysBio Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $22.90 on Friday. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $32.44. The stock has a market cap of $639.60 million, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.42 and a 200 day moving average of $26.56.

(Get Rating)

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company. engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.