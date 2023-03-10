Macquarie Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,121,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,852,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SFM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Northcoast Research lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $33.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.39. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.56 and a 12-month high of $35.59.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

