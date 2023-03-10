Macquarie Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 59.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,822 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 321,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,916,000 after purchasing an additional 121,871 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth $434,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 63,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth $6,320,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth $7,784,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on OLLI shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of OLLI opened at $55.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.67 and a 1 year high of $72.27.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $418.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.37 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.15%. Analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

