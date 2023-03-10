Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,309 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Inv LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 0.6% in the second quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 46,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Corning by 1.8% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Corning by 3.0% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,223 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 2.9% during the third quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC now owns 10,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Corning by 2.8% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,367 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $700,199.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $167,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $700,199.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Corning Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on GLW. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

NYSE:GLW opened at $33.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.43. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $38.71.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Corning had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 14.82%. Corning’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Corning Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

Featured Stories

