Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Holdings in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 12,586 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 122.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 9,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 5,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 129,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,228,000 after buying an additional 5,949 shares during the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at iRhythm Technologies

In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total transaction of $66,938.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,802,589.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other iRhythm Technologies news, COO Douglas Devine sold 3,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $414,561.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,657,635.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total value of $66,938.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,802,589.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,317 shares of company stock worth $1,331,058 in the last quarter. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

iRhythm Technologies Trading Down 3.1 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IRTC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $144.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.36.

NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $115.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.74 and a 1-year high of $169.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.64 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.05.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.04). iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.27% and a negative return on equity of 35.85%. The company had revenue of $112.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.62 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

iRhythm Technologies Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, which continuously records and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days, and Zio AT, which provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

Featured Articles

