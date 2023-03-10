Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Holdings in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,397 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vicor were worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Vicor by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,352 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vicor by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,022 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Vicor by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,479 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Vicor by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vicor by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Vicor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Vicor in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Insider Activity

Vicor Stock Up 0.5 %

In other news, Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Sean Crilly sold 23,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $997,931.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,527.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,170 shares of company stock worth $1,127,932 in the last 90 days. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VICR opened at $43.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 61.83 and a beta of 1.34. Vicor Co. has a 52-week low of $38.71 and a 52-week high of $82.39.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $105.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.23 million. Vicor had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.

Vicor Profile

(Get Rating)

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.