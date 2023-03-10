Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,979 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $2,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in Dutch Bros by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 8,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Dutch Bros by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Dutch Bros by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dutch Bros by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO John Patrick Graham sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $250,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 163,332 shares in the company, valued at $5,113,924.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joth Ricci sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $6,004,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,174,252.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO John Patrick Graham sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $250,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 163,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,113,924.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dutch Bros Stock Performance

BROS has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.75.

Shares of BROS stock opened at $32.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.29. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -320.50 and a beta of 2.76. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $66.00.

Dutch Bros Profile

(Get Rating)

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

