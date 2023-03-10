Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $2.20 Million Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 17.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,104,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $788,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,242 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,292,000 after acquiring an additional 273,424 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 2.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 904,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,608,000 after acquiring an additional 22,284 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 36.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 640,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,071,000 after acquiring an additional 170,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 5.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 421,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,655,000 after acquiring an additional 21,316 shares during the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:WSM opened at $123.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.62. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.58 and a 52 week high of $176.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.01.
A number of analysts have commented on WSM shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $192.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.19.
Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.
