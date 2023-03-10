Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $2.29 Million Stake in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IMKTA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Ingles Markets by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 169.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 83,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,596,000 after purchasing an additional 52,346 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ingles Markets

In related news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 500 shares of Ingles Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $46,445.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ingles Markets Trading Up 0.3 %

Ingles Markets Announces Dividend

Shares of Ingles Markets stock opened at $93.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.18 and its 200 day moving average is $92.72. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $78.32 and a 1 year high of $102.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.55%.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products consist of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, beauty, and cosmetic products.

