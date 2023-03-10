Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $2.32 Million Holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 0.5% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 40.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 2.8% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 64.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lamar Advertising currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.75.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock opened at $100.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 1.39. Lamar Advertising has a 12 month low of $81.10 and a 12 month high of $119.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $535.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.42 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 21.58%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.11%.

About Lamar Advertising

(Get Rating)

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.