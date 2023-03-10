Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $2.33 Million Stock Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:HII opened at $210.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $220.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.49. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.76 and a fifty-two week high of $260.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 34.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.96, for a total transaction of $369,086.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,890.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.96, for a total transaction of $369,086.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,890.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 3,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.41, for a total value of $814,465.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,065.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,924 shares of company stock worth $1,522,231. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on HII. Bank of America lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $247.00 to $236.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.10.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The Ingalls segment designs and constructs non-nuclear ships, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.