Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $2.36 Million Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 480.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 89,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,071 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EQH. CWM LLC raised its stake in Equitable by 29.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Equitable by 80.9% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Equitable by 91.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Equitable by 9.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Equitable during the third quarter worth $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Price Performance

NYSE:EQH opened at $28.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.12 and a 200-day moving average of $30.06. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.44. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $24.61 and a one year high of $33.24.

Equitable Announces Dividend

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equitable’s quarterly revenue was down 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EQH. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equitable from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Equitable from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segment: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment includes annuity products, which primarily meet the needs of individuals saving for retirement or seeking retirement income.

